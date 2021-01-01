Gonzalez: Simba SC will succeed because of proper investment

The Msimbazi giants claim they have done enough investment to compete with the best teams in Africa

Simba SC have been tipped to succeed in the Caf Champions League because they have invested a lot in their squad.

The club’s CEO Barbara Gonzalez has revealed the only thing that can bring success to football is real investment and they are doing exactly that to improve the Tanzanian outfit.

Gonzalez was speaking in regards to Simba’s good run in the Champions League where they have won their first two group matches.

Simba started their campaign in Group A with a 1-0 away win against AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and returned home to beat African champions Al Ahly 1-0 and go top of the group with a maximum of six points.

“If you invest in football you succeed quite easily without even worrying, there is no trickery or short-cuts in football,” Gonzalez said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“In order to do well in international competitions you have to have a team with the best players and a great coach, that’s what we have done as Simba, we have invested money in players and we are already successful, you can see it on the results we are posting.

“We have worked hard to bring in quality signings, we have worked hard to make sure we have a technical bench with all the required coaches, fitness, speed, and endurance, and I know we are still working hard to improve on where we have not touched.”

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have moved to beef up their squad with Zimbabwean forward Perfect Chikwende, Taddeo Lwanga, Peter Muduhwa, and Junior Lokosa among the new players who were signed in order to boost the club as they pursue their Champions League dream.

The team also moved to hire Frenchman Didier Gomez Da Rosa to handle the side, and this came immediately after the team lost Belgian Sven Vandenbroeck, who left after guiding them to the group stages of the competition.

Simba’s next match in the group will see them visit Al Merrikh of Sudan on March 6 before they return to Dar es ‘Salaam to face the same team in their second-round fixture.