Gonzalez: Simba SC need to believe and know we can do it against Kaizer Chiefs

The Msimbazi giants have moved to calm down their fans after suffering a humiliating defeat against Amakhosi on Saturday

Simba SC have called on their fans to keep the faith insisting they still have a chance to make things rights when they face Kaizer Chiefs in the return leg of the Caf Champions League.

On Saturday, the Msimbazi giants suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Amakhosi in the first leg battle at FNB Stadium and they will require to win by at least four goals to advance to the semi-finals of the competition.

Simba CEO Barbara Gonzalez has reached out to the club’s faithful after the humiliating defeat assuring them not to panic as they still have another 90 minutes to play for when the two sides meet again at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on May 22.

“The better team won, but don’t lose faith: we still have 90 minutes at home to turn things around at Mkapa Stadium,” Barbara wrote on her social media pages.

Timu bora imetufunga. Bado tuna dakika 90 kwa Mkapa. Naomba tuvute subira: kama walishinda 4 kwao, na sisi tunaweza kupindua nyumbani Insha’Allah. Mpira hautabiriki. Tujiamini. Tutaonana wiki ijao @KaizerChiefs. pic.twitter.com/bUF5yr3CS2 — Barbara Gonzalez (@bvrbvra) May 15, 2021

“I am asking for fans’ patience, if they [Chiefs] won 4-0 at home, we can also turn the tables at home, football is unpredictable, we only need to believe in ourselves and know we can do it, let us meet next week.”

Gonzalez has further reminded Chiefs that Simba have managed to overturn a huge defeat in the competition before, such as the 1979 fixture against Mufulira Wanderers FC of Zambia.

During the fixture, Simba lost the home game 4-0 but turned on the screw to win the return leg 5-0 to advance.

Gonzalez wrote: “The biggest Champions League comeback in history is our record when Simba beat Mufulira Wanderers F.C [Zambia] 5-0 away from home, in the first round in 1979 after a 4-0 loss at home.

The better team won, but don’t lose faith: we still have 90 minutes at HOME to turn things around! pic.twitter.com/VJtmNN2Pzj — Barbara Gonzalez (@bvrbvra) May 15, 2021

“Anything is possible.”

His comments have come a few hours after the club’s Information Officer Haji Manara admitted they were poor and deserved to suffer defeat against Chiefs.

Article continues below

“We have lost to a team who were the best of the day,” Manara wrote on his social media pages. “We have played a very poor game and did not deserve to get anything from the game.

“We committed very many silly mistakes which deserved the humiliation we have received in Johannesburg but life must go on, we also have another 90 minutes to decide the destiny of the game in the return leg.”

The biggest #CAFCL comeback in history is our record @SimbaSCTanzania.



We beat Mufulira Wanderers F.C (Zambia) 5–0 away from home, in the First Round in 1979 after a 0–4 loss at home. Anything is possible! pic.twitter.com/2lDg0vqbBG — Barbara Gonzalez (@bvrbvra) May 16, 2021

Goals from Samir Nurkovic (a brace), Erick Mathoho, and Leonardo Castro inspired the home side to victory, and the deserved win also saw the Soweto giants maintain their unbeaten home record in this season's Champions League and put one leg in the semi-finals of the competition.