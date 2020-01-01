Gonzalez: Simba SC decision to appoint female CEO delights Caf boss Ahmad

The African body have praised the move by the Wekundu wa Msimbazi to appoint a female CEO for the club

The decision by Simba SC to appoint a woman as CEO in Barbara Gonzalez has caught the eye of the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi confirmed two days ago the club’s executive committee meeting chaired by the chairman Mohamed Dewji and held on September 4, 2020, had unanimously reached the agreement to appoint Gonzalez, who became the first female CEO in Mainland history.

The seat fell vacant at Simba after South African Senzo Mazingiza quit to join rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) in a different capacity.

Caf president Ahmad Ahmad has hailed the club for the decision they took to appoint a lady CEO, saying the choice testifies football can also be guided by women.

“It is with great pleasure that I would like to seize the opportunity to congratulate you on your appointment as CEO,” Ahmad said in a signed statement addressed to Gonzalez and obtained by Goal.

“This choice, decided by the Board of Administration, testifies the superior interest that continental football grants to the senior female executive, the development of the policy of integrating female personalities into the world of national sport.

“With a solid and credible professional background in multiple private and public administrations, your experience and career will be a definite asset for the structure of the national football. I would like to wish you in the future continuous prosperous and fruitful success

“Kindly accept, Madam Chief Executive Officer, the expression of my sincere regards.”

On appointing Gonzelez, Dewji revealed the decision was passed by the board, and urged the club fans to support her.

“We are very positive that Barbara will deliver to our standard. She is a hard-working woman and has been working here in the past four years during the transformation of the club. We believe that experience will help her in this endeavour,” Dewji is quoted by CafOnline.

Simba launched their campaign to win a fourth straight league title after they beat promoted side Ihefu FC 2-1 at Sokoine Stadium on Sunday.

Goals from captain John Bocco and Muzamiru Yassin were enough to propel them to the win, as their rivals Yanga dropped vital points in a 1-1 draw against Prisons at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.