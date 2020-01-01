Gonzalez hopeful new plans will help Simba SC emulate Zamalek SC's success

The new Wekundu wa Msimbazi official hopes to increase membership which will in turn increase the source of funds for the club

Simba SC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Barbara Gonzalez has explained how the club can emulate and be a successful outfit in Africa.

The 30-year-old was appointed to succeed Senzo Mazingisa who left and joined Simba’s archrivals Yanga SC and now hopes her plans will turn the Msimbazi outfit into a giant in the continent.

“To achieve that dream [of emulating Zamalek], we need a lot of support from the club members and of course proper planning,” Gonzalez told Mwanaspoti.

“If for example, Simba recruit and add its membership to about 10 million with each one duly paying their membership subscription fee at the right time, then the team will earn billions of shillings.

“This will also enable the club to be able to purchase a player even for TSh10 billion.

“If the club will be getting enough money, why do you think it would be hard to buy a highly-talented player who will assure us of great success in return?

“Zamalek, and other African giants have reached where they are because of a greater economic foundation. If Simba can emulate the same, they will surely rock the African football world.”

Gonzalez stated she is still learning how to carry out her new responsibilities given that she had never thought of working in a footballing environment.

“Being a CEO for Simba was never part of my career targets at all but I can say I got to learn about the responsibilities of a CEO since when I started working with the Mo Foundation,” she continued.

“Honestly, I have never dreamed of becoming a coach or a football administrator. In short, what I am saying is that working with Simba for the first time has been like a class lesson for me.

“I have realised that working for Simba is just like doing so with other multi-nationals that I have worked with before.”

Gonzalez has also revealed plans on how the club can increase their membership which will in turn help increase funds.

“I have laid the foundation which will hopefully help us increase membership to the level of people who always attend matches at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium,” she concluded.

“During Simba Day, a lot of people attended and the club consequently collected millions of money.

“It is my humble request that the fans should keep supporting Simba and those who have not registered as members should do so.”