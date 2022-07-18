Gomez: I am grateful to be on Salah's team after what he produces at Liverpool

The centre-back is happy the Pharaohs skipper opted to remain with the Reds for the long term

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez insists 'legend' Mohamed Salah signing the contract extension at the club was a statement and went on to reveal his delight in having the Egypt captain as his teammate.

Salah has been one of the key players for the Jurgen Klopp-led charges and prior to extending his stay, his initial deal was set to expire at the end of the forthcoming campaign.

Article continues below

He showed his commitment to the team recently by signing a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2025.

"Mo signing his deal is another statement," Gomez said as quoted by Liverpool Echo.

"Everyone knows Mo's quality – he is already a legend at the club – and it was a long, ongoing procedure. To get it done is a special thing, not just for the fans but for the team.

"His application and work-rate is one thing, but what he produces on the pitch is something I’m grateful to be on the same side of."

Meanwhile, Gomez found himself at the centre of surprising rumours linking him with Real Madrid heading into the summer transfer window - with Aston Villa said to be another of his suitors - but the 25-year-old opted to sign a new five-year contract at Liverpool.

He insists it was an easy choice, with little attention paid to the speculation suggesting that he could head to Spain.

"I can't dispute I heard about these rumours, but until things are concrete with my representatives, I take it all with a pinch of salt," the centre-back stated.

"Any interest is flattering, but I don’t really see it like as that much of a distraction because until I make my decision, the external noise is just that – external.

"Once I got my head around what I wanted to do, my signing is me understanding the challenge and wanting to rise to it."

Gomez found game time hard to come by last season; he was handed just four Premier League starts in 2021-22, and 21 appearances in total, but believes a regular role can be secured in Klopp’s plans.

Gomez said: "I can understand why people would have thought I’d be considering moving on, for sure, 100%.

"It’s apparent from my age now and based on my opportunities in the past, there was definitely still a decision for me to make. I guess you could see it at as a crossroads, but speaking to the club, I knew it was an important decision for me to make."