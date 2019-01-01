Gomes yet to make Everton future call after 'really bad' times in Barcelona

The Portuguese midfielder is taking in a season-long loan at Goodison Park and looking to remain focused on the present, rather than the future

Andre Gomes is yet to decide what his future holds as he approaches the end of a season-long loan at from giants .

During the 2017-18 campaign, the Portuguese found himself enduring a torrid run at Camp Nou.

He admitted that his time in Catalunya had turned “into a kind of hell” as he was left “ashamed” of his performances.

A move to Goodison Park in the summer of 2018 offered him a clean slate and the 25-year-old has made the most of that, with an impressive start to the current campaign earning him plenty of praise.

There has been the odd dip again since then and, with that in mind, Gomes is reluctant to speculate on what his next move could be as he seeks to remain fully focused on the present.

He has told the Liverpool Echo of another career crossroads and the decisions which may be made this summer: “To be honest, I try not to think about that.

“One thing football has given to me is teach me how to manage situations and how to enjoy it day by day.

“Every day is a new challenge and every weekend in the is a new challenge and so I try to think only in the present.

“If I think further ahead than that then I will probably lose my mind in some way so I am trying to finish the season in the best way possible, give my best in every training session and in every game. We will see in the end.

“Sometimes we don't stop and don't figure out that the most important thing is to be happy and enjoy... sometimes we cross that path slightly.

Article continues below

“When we win a title or win a few important games we don't enjoy the moments.

“Especially after my time in Barcelona, there were good things and really bad things, so this year was really good for me to understand that we have to enjoy it more because we love football, it is our job, but we have to enjoy it more.”

Gomes has taken in 26 appearances for this season, recording one goal and two assists.