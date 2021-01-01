Gomes: Tactician confident Bocco and Hussein will help Simba SC reach greater heights

The two players extended their stay at the 21-time league champions by two years

Simba SC coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa believes the contract extension of captain John Raphael Bocco and his assistant Mohamed Hussein will help the Tanzania Mainland League champions reach greater heights.

On Wednesday, the Msimbazi giants confirmed their captain, who also features for the Tanzania national team and signed for the team from Azam FC in the 2017-18 season, will now stay at the club until 2023.

The 31-year-old forward's decision came just a few hours after his assistant also ended transfer speculation by extending his stay with the champions. The 29-year-old defender was being linked with a transfer to rivals Yanga SC at the end of his contract which had two months remaining but extended his stay by two years.

The Frenchman has welcomed the development which he believes will go a long way in benefitting the 21-time league champions.

"I am very happy because it was vital for Simba to extend Hussein and Bocco's contracts," Gomes said on Thursday.

"They are important players and having them in the team is vital. I believe their presence will help Simba reach greater heights."

"Nina furaha sana sababu ni jambo muhimu kwa Simba kusaini mikataba mipya na Mohamed Hussein na John Bocco. Ni wachezaji muhimu na jambo jema kuendelea kuwa nao. Naamini uwepo wao utatusaidia kufika mbali."- Kocha Didier Gomes. #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/yR8Abtd1Sk — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) April 29, 2021

Meanwhile, the Tanzania Premier League Board has fined the club Tsh500,000 for acts of violence witnessed during their Gwambina FC game on April 24.

The punishment comes at a time Wekundu wa Msimbazi have been in good form as they have picked up six wins since they shifted focus to domestic engagements.

"Simba have been fined Tsh500,000 for acts of violence exhibited by its supporters who threw empty bottles into the pitch. The actions saw the police swiftly act in order to restore sanity before the game was allowed to proceed thereafter," the board’s statement seen by Goal read.

"The violent conduct occurred during the Gwambina game on April 24 at Gwambina Stadium in Mwanza. The fines have been meted on Simba based on the provisions of Premier League regulation number 45(1)."

Mnyama have had a good season and are currently in the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League and are also leading the Mainland Premier League table.

They will play Kagera Sugar in the last 16 of the FA Cup on Saturday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.