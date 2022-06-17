Golden Boy 2022: Nominees, how to vote, previous winners & everything you need to know
The Golden Boy is one of the most prestigious awards to be won for a young footballer.
There have been many winners of this prize who have gone on to become legends of the game in the future. For example, Lionel Messi won the award in 2005.
So who is up for the 2022 edition? GOAL brings you the nominees, how to vote and everything you need to know.
What is the Golden Boy award?
The Golden Boy award is a recognition of the best young talent in Europe during a calendar year. A player must be under the age of 21 to be eligible for consideration and must play in a European top division club. The inaugural edition of the award was held in 2003. It is organised by the Italian sports newspaper Tuttosport.
The winner is determined by votes. Each voter will allocate 10 points to the player they deem most impressive, with seven for the second, five for the third, three for the fourth, and one for the fifth. Sports journalists from Europe's biggest media houses get to cast their vote for this award.
Golden Boy 2022 Nominees
Tuttosport has released a list of 100 players who have been shortlisted for the award.
Player
Club
National Team
Karim Adeyemi
RB Salzburg
Nigeria
Jude Bellingham
Borussia Dortmund
England
Eduardo Camavinga
Real Madrid
France
Felix Afena-Gyan
Roma
Ghana
Lucien Agoume
Inter
France
Anouar Hadj
Anderlecht
Belgium
Janis Antiste
Spezia
France
Alejandro Martinez Balde
Barcelona
Spain
Stipe Biuk
Hadjuk
Croatia
Edoardo Bove
Roma
Italy
Jayden Braaf
Borussia Dortmund
Netherlands
Brian Brobbey
RB Leipzig
Netherlands
Matteo Cancellieri
Verona
Italy
Ryan Cherki
Lyon
France
Mohamed-Ali Cho
Angers
France
Moustapha Cisse
Atalanta
Guinea
Francisco Conceicao
Porto
Portugal
Yan Couto
Manchester City
Brazil
Mohammed Daramy
Ajax
Sierra-Leone
Amar Dedic
RB Salzburg
Bosnia
Amad Diallo
Manchester United
Ivory Coast
Manuel Moreira
Benfica
Portugal
Jeremy Doku
Rennes
Ghana
Radu Dragusin
Juventus
Romania
Hugo Ekitike
Stade Reims
France
Anthony Elanga
Manchester United
Sweden
Harvey Elliott
Liverpool
England
Sebastiano Esposito
Inter
Italy
Maxime Esteve
Montpellier
France
Leandro Carvalho
Liverpool
Portugal
Daniel Silva
Wolves
Portugal
Ansu Fati
Barcelona
Spain
Gavi
Barcelona
Spain
Joseph Gelhardt
Leeds United
England
Degnand Gnonto
Zurich
Italy
Ryan Gravenberch
Bayern Munich
Netherlands
Malo Gusto
Lyon
France
Josko Gvardiol
RB Leipzig
Croatia
Pereira Araujo
Benfica
Portugal
Aaron Buchanan Hickey
Bologna
Scotland
Piero Hincapie
Bayer Leverkusen
Ecuador
Adam Hlozek
Bayer Leverkusen
Czech Republic
Ki-Jana Hoever
Wolves
Netherlands
Ilaix Moriba
RB Leipzig
Guinea
Joelson Fernandes
Basel
Portugal
Isak Johannesson
Copenhagen
Iceland
Nemanja Jovic
Partizan Belgrade
Bosnia
Arnaud Kalimuendo
Paris SG
France
Jakub Kaminski
Wolfsburg
Poland
Ansgar Knauff
Eintracht Frankfurt
Ghana
Kacper Kozlowski
Brighton
Poland
Isaac Lihadji
Lille
France
Castello Lukeba
Lyon
France
Chukwunonso Madueke
PSV Eindhoven
Nigeria
Eliot Matzo
AS Monaco
Belgium
Nathanael Mbuku
Stade Reims
France
Fabio Miretti
Juventus
Italy
Raul Moro
Lazio
Spain
Youssoufa Moukoko
Borussia Dortmund
Germany
Yunus Musah
Valencia
United States
Jamal Muisala
Bayern Munich
Nigeria
Cher Ndour
Benfica
Italy
Luca Netz
Borussia M'Gladbach
Germany
Tanguy-Austin Nianzou
Bayern Munich
France
Nicolas Gonzalez
Barcelona
Spain
Nicolas Williams
Barcelona
Spain
Nuno Mendes
PSG
Portugal
Becir Omeragic
Zurich
Switzerland
Simone Pafundi
Udinese
Italy
Matias Palacios
Basel
|Argentina
Paulo Bernardo
Benfica
Portugal
Pedri
Barcelona
Spain
Yeremi Pino
Villarreal
Spain
Devyne Rensch
Ajax
Netherlands
Gio Reyna
Borussia Dortmund
United States
Fabian Rieder
Young Boys
Switzerland
Duarte Ribeiro
Sporting Lisbon
Portugal
Luka Romero
Lazio
Argentina
Georginio Rutter
Hoffenheim
France
Lazar Samardzic
Udinese
Serbia
Cisse Sandra
Club Brugge
Belgium
Pape Sarr
Tottenham
Senegal
Joseph Scally
Borussia M'Gladbach
United States
Giorgio Scalvini
Atalanta
Italy
Benjamin Sesko
RB Salzburg
Slovenia
Deflorent Soppy
Udinese
France
Matias Soule
Juventus
Italy
Filip Stevanovic
Heerenveen
Serbia
Luka Sucic
RB Salzburg
Croatia
Kamaldeen Sulemana
Stade Rennes
Ghana
Tomas Suslov
Groningen
Slovenia
Jan Thielmann
FC Koln
Germany
Tiago Tomas
VFB Stuttgart
Portugal
Malik Tillman
Bayern Munich
United States
Destiny Udogie
Verona
Italy
Maarten Vandeboordt
Genk
Belgium
Jan Vrancks
Wolfsburg
Belgium
Sepe Elye Wahi
Montpellier
France
Illya Zabarnyi
Dynamo Kiev
Ukraine
Nicola Zalewski
Roma
Poland
How can I vote for Golden Boy 2022?
Fans can also cast their vote by clicking here.
List of previous Golden Boy winners
Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney, and Sergio Aguero are some of the prominent names to have won the Golden Boy award.
Forwards have predominantly won the award whereas Matthijs de Ligt became the first defender to win it in 2018.
France and Spain have produced the maximum winners with three each to their name, while Manchester United are the most successful club with three winners.
Year
Name
Country
2003
|Rafael van der Vaart
Netherlands
2004
Wayne Rooney
England
2005
Lionel Messi
Argentina
2006
Cesc Fabregas
Spain
2007
Sergio Aguero
Argentina
2008
Anderson
Brazil
2009
Alexandre Pato
Brazil
2010
Mario Balotelli
Italy
2011
Mario Gotze
Germany
2012
Isco
Spain
2013
Paul Pogba
France
2014
Raheem Sterling
England
2015
Anthony Martial
France
2016
Renato Sanches
Portugal
2017
Kylian Mbappe
France
2018
|Matthijs de Ligt
Netherlands
2019
Joao Felix
Portugal
2020
Erling Haaland
Norway
2021
Pedri
Spain