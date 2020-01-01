Godfrey: Yanga SC defender reveals how Zahera was like his parent

The defender is delighted with the chances given to him by the former tactician and the impact the Congolese had on his life

Yanga SC defender Paul Godfrey has stated former coach Mwinyi Zahera will remain the best tactician he played under.

The Congolese was fired late in 2019 after failing to help his charges post consistent results in domestic and continental assignments. However, he had already had a positive impact on the youngster at the Jangwani based club.

"Zahera will always remain in my mind, he was more than a coach to me; he was like a parent as well," Godfrey told Mwanaspoti.

"My dream was to play for Yanga as a winger or striker and not as a defender. Zahera converted me to a defender and the fans were impressed with my performances. Even when I felt my contribution was not enough, Zahera always encouraged me.

"Many coaches will come and go at Yanga, but to me, Zahera remains the best I worked with."

The 20-year-old was part of the Wananchi team that lost by a solitary goal against their bitter rivals Simba SC on February 2, 2019's Kariakoo Derby.

"When [Zahera] revealed I will be part of the team to play against Simba, I almost burst with joy," Godfrey added.

"I was overexcited; there are veteran players who shake at a feeling of lining up against Simba in Kariakoo Derby. After the game, the coach came and congratulated me for my performance."

The right-back had made the position his own and relegated his assistant captain Juma Abdul to the bench. However, he sustained an injury that has kept him in the sidelines; he has never got opportunities to impress new coach Luc Eymael.

"Eymael is a great coach with massive experience, but I have not had enough chances to prove my worth owing to the injuries I sustained.

"I have just made a return and once the league resumes, I will prove to him my worth," he concluded.

The 27-time league champions have fallen short in the 2019/20 title race. They are 20 points behind leaders and defending champions Simba SC who need five wins from the remaining 10 matches to be crowned.

Yanga are now focused on winning the to stand a chance of representing the country in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.