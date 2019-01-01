Godfrey Walusimbi: KF Vllaznia sign former Gor Mahia and Kaizer Chiefs defender

The former K’Ogalo fullback joins the European club on a one-year deal after parting ways with Kaizer Chiefs earlier this year

Cranes and former defender Godfrey Walusimbi has joined Albanian side KF Vllaznia.

Vllaznia confirmed the signing of the left-back on a post on their Facebook page saying the former ’ defender has penned a year-long deal.

“As promised by members of the technical staff, KF Vllaznia have made it a reality to sign another player,” KF Vllaznia’s statement read.

“He is left-back [Godfrey] Walusimbi. The player has signed a one-year contract and is expected to arrive in Shkodra within this week, as soon as he is granted an entry visa to Albania.”

Walusimbi featured prominently for Uganda during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in playing in all group matches and the knockout tie against in the Round of 16.

Walusimbi’s controversial move from Gor Mahia to the Premier Soccer League ( ) in 2018 did not last as the fullback made 10 appearances and had his contract terminated after he reportedly rejected a loan deal to from Amakhosi.

Article continues below

The left-back started his career at Uganda’s top side SC Villa where he played for them from 2006 to 2010. He later joined Vipers SC (formerly called Bunamwaya FC) from 2010 to 2013 before signing for CS Don Bosco of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The 30-year old star rejoined SC Villa on a short-term deal in the 2013/14 season after a one-year stint with CS Don Bosco.

He joined Gor Mahia in 2014 and went on to win Kenyan ( ) titles that season, as well as in 2015 and 2017.