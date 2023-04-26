'He's God' - Taty Castellanos pays tribute to Lionel Messi after stunning four-goal haul against Real Madrid in La Liga

After his stunning four-goal haul against Real Madrid on Tuesday, Girona forward Taty Castellanos paid tribute to his compatriot Lionel Messi.

Castellanos scored four in 4-2 victory

Admits to favouring Barca due to Messi factor

Called the PSG star "God" after World Cup heroics

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old Argentine became the first player to score four against Madrid in the 21st century, as his brace in each half helped Girona to a memorable 4-2 victory over the current La Liga and European champions. Despite such a special match on an individual level, Castellanos instead chose to focus on the Argentina legend and famed enemy of Los Blancos.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I have always liked Barca more than Madrid because of Leo [Messi]," the forward told JijantesFC on Wednesday. "He is an idol for me. I've always really enjoyed his matches I don't know if Leo saw yesterday's game. We're talking about the best player in the world. He's God for us Argentines. He made me cry at the World Cup."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Not only did Tuesday's result take Castellanos' tally to 12 league goals for the season, but it also capped a memorable first season back in the top flight since 2019 for Girona. Michel's side are up to ninth on 41 points, comfortably securing their survival until the next campaign. Castellanos, then, may be afforded the opportunity to come up against his hero, as Barcelona lay out plans for a new stadium dedicated to Messi in order to fund his return to Catalunya in 2023-24.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? While talk rages on about his future, the Argentine will next be in action for Paris Saint-Germain when they host Lorient in Ligue 1 on Sunday.