'God knows what size shorts he was wearing!' - Man City star Aguero 'overweight' when he returned from injury, Keane claims

The Argentina international has been restricted to just three appearances for Pep Guardiola's men this season

Roy Keane has questioned Sergio Aguero's physical fitness, saying he felt the striker looked overweight during his brief comeback from injury last month.

The 32-year-old made his first appearance of the season in City’s 1-0 win against Arsenal on October 17 after spending four months on the sidelines with a knee injury suffered during the first game of the restart against in June

Aguero scored his first goal of the campaign against in the last month, but was forced off at half-time against West Ham three days later with a hamstring problem.

The Argentine returned to full training this week but was not deemed fit enough to face champions on Sunday.

Speaking after that game at Etihad Stadium, which ended 1-1, Keane questioned Aguero’s general fitness during his short return to the pitch earlier in the campaign.

“My issue with Aguero when he came back was he looked overweight. God knows what size shorts he was wearing but he looked really heavy,” the former captain told Sky Sports.

“Sometimes you can be out injured, come back and hit the ground running, [I don’t agree with] this idea that players need two to three months to get back up to speed.

“But I was really worried when he came back as he looked really, really heavy.”

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards, working as a pundit alongside Keane, defended Aguero, saying the striker is often rushed back without being fully fit because of his importance to the side.

Responding to Keane’s criticisms of Aguero’s weight, Richards said: “I think that is because he has been rushed back. Everyone is always asking, ‘Where is Aguero? Let’s get him back’.

“Sometimes when you are needed so much, you are not even fully fit, you’re being rushed back and you’re being judged out on the pitch. You know you are not really up to speed but you’ve got to do it for the team.”

Keane had little sympathy for Aguero, however, adding: “It’s difficult to get up to speed but don’t be piling on the pounds.”