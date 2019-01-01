GOALSTUDIO announces Djibril Cisse as its global brand ambassador for 19F/W

The former France, Liverpool and Marseille star encapsulates the spirit of the new collection, which challenges football fans to Live the Goal

The “blond beard” Djibril Cissé has been announced as the global brand ambassador for GOALSTUDIO, a football-inspired lifestyle brand built on an in-depth understanding of football culture from the world’s largest digital football destination, Goal.

Under the slogan #LIVETHEGOAL, the 19 F/W season strives to deliver the invigorating message through sports and casual wear that captures the authentic football culture that every football fan lives, paying tribute to those pursuing their dreams.

And few encapsulate the message like former international Djibril Cisse, brand ambassador for GOALSTUDIO 19 F/W. With over 40 caps for his country and a UEFA winner with , Cisse enjoyed a glittering career that took him to some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the former , and star, who displayed an unrivalled grit and determination to bounce back from not one but two near career-ending broken legs during his 20-year spell at the top of the game.

After calling time on his life on the pitch last year, Cisse embarked on his next great journey by turning his attentions to his other great love: music. He now travels the world as a professional DJ. Retirement can bite some players, hard, but not Cisse, whose passion and commitment are now seeing him Live the Goal from the DJ booth.

Check out the brand film below.