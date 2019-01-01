Goals galore! Manchester City hit 100 for the season with Danilo strike against Huddersfield

The Citizens have been in rampant form during the 2018-19 campaign and their early goal against the Terriers means they have scored 20 in four games

Manchester City might not be top of the Premier League this season, but that hasn’t stopped them from finding the back of the net with impressive frequency.

In fact, with Danilo’s first-half strike against lowly Huddersfield Town on Sunday, they’ve become the first side in Europe to hit the 100 goal threshold across all competitions this campaign.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been helped to that milestone by some extraordinary form in 2019 so far, with a seven-goal FA Cup rout of Rotherham and a nine-goal demolition of Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup helping them to leapfrog their continental rivals.

In fact, counting the three scored in their previous Premier League victory over Wolves and their effort at the John Smith’s Stadium this weekend, they’ve now notched up 20 successful efforts in less than four games.

To contrast, the Terriers have scored only 18 in their last 36 matches in all competitions before this encounter.

Danilo has also become the 17th different player in City colours this year to find the back of the net, while Huddersfield only have eight such scorers.