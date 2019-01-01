Goalless draw against Aigle Noir denies Simba SC third consecutive friendly victory

The Tanzanian giants were on a two-match winning streak as they engaged various opponents for test matches during the international break

Simba SC have failed to register a third consecutive friendly victory after they registered a goalless draw against Burundian champions Aigle Noir on Wednesday.

Initially, Simba had defeated at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam with a 1-0 scoreline before dispatching Mashujaa FC in their second build-up match with a similar margin at Lake Tanganyika Stadium in Kigoma.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi were using the matches to prepare for the upcoming Vodacom (VPL) matches where they will tackle Azam FC on October 23 and Lipuli FC a week later.

Meanwhile, defender Haruna Shamte has praised the three matches they have played during the international break saying they have given Patrick Aussems time to assess the team before the resumption of league matches.

“They [friendlies] have been good and the coach has perhaps used them to see where there could be a weakness in the team and how to rectify the same,” Shamte told Mwanaspoti.

“In our team, there is stiff competition for places and the matches have given the players time to try and impress the coach too.”

Simba are leading the VPL table with 12 points and remain unbeaten where they have also conceded just two goals and have scored 10 of them.

In the last two matches against Kagera Sugar and Biashara United, they kept clean sheets.

“The friendlies coupled with the competition for starting berths in the team are important because they will help us maintain the good run we have had so far,” he concluded.

Finally, the match between Yanga SC and Pan-African SC failed to kick-off due to the poor state of the pitch. It could have been the Citizens second friendly match after they played and defeated Friends FC 4-2 on October 14.