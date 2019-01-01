Goalkeeper Khadim Ndiaye returns to boost Horoya trip to face FC Platinum

The Senegal keeper missed Horoya’s first two Caf Champions League games against Esperance and Orlando Pirates

Horoya’s trip to face Zimbabwean champions FC Platinum has been boosted by the return to full fitness of goalkeeper Khadim Ndiaye.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper manned the goal for Senegal at last year’s Fifa World Cup and was also instrumental in helping Horoya reach the Caf Champions League quarter-finals last season.

In his absence for the past two Champions League games, Malian goalkeeper Germain Berthe guarded goal against Esperance while Abdoulaye Kante started against Orlando Pirates.

Teenage left-back and Guinea international Samuel Conte also returns from injury and could start against the platinum miners. Berthe however, did not make the trip to FC Platinum with an injury while striker Daouda Camara is also out.

Horoya managing director Amadou Bangoura admitted to The Herald they they have little information on their opponents FC Platinum.

“I must be honest I didn’t know very well about Zimbabwean football. But what I know is that FC Platinum are now one of the big teams in Zimbabwe and have won two championships. So we are pleased to play with them. I wish the best team to win.”

After losing their last match 3-0 away at Orlando Pirates, Horoya will again be on the road and in Southern Africa.

They opened their group campaign with a 1-1 draw against Esperance. Horoya arrived in Zimbabwe on Saturday, seven days before the clash against FC Platinum.