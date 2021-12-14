‘A repeat of Ballon d’shame’ - GOAL Africa fans react as Salah misses out on FIFPro XI nomination

Liverpool and Egypt ace Mohamed Salah has been one of the best players in the world in the past two seasons, but this fact which is backed by very heavy figures was not enough to sway the voting players.

The shortlist for the FIFPro World XI which will be announced at the gala event of the FIFA The Best awards in January was announced on Tuesday and it had some conspicuous absences.

There were also some questionable inclusions which made Salah's omission from the shortlist all the more bizarre.

The 2021 FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11 shortlist has been announced 👀



There was no place for Alphonso Davies, Virgil van Dijk, Joshua Kimmich or Sergio Ramos. pic.twitter.com/Y7cxG4ITfn — GOAL (@goal) December 14, 2021

Many have questioned the inclusion of Barcelona players Dani Alves, Frenkie De Jong, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba on the list, following the very underwhelming season they had as individuals and collectively as a team.

While their inclusion in the final XI to be unveiled on January 17, 2022 will be doubtful, it has cast some aspersions on the shortlist as a whole.

Fans have taken to social media to react to the list and GOAL brings you the responses.

What fans are saying

Jurgen Klopp will no doubt have a lot to say just as he did when Salah was revealed to have only placed in seventh in the Ballon d'Or rankings.

While we wait for comments from the opinionated Reds boss, fans have had their say on the issue.

Akinwande Isaac sees no problem with Salah's omission. "Salah played nothing last season so why will Salah be there," he wrote. He also used an emoji that makes the comment seem tongue in cheek, however.

Matt Daniel also brought another forgotten Liverpool man's omission to our notice while criticising the omission of Salah. "VVD is understandable based on the fact he was injured but Salah? This is a repeat of ballon d'shame," he wrote.

Julius Aduuri questioned one particular player's inclusion over Salah's. "On what basis is Neymar better than Salah?", he asked.

Hilary Kihuga Citizen tried to rationalise Salah's omission. "I guess the players were picked based on their commercial appeal," he wrote.

Yusuf Musa questioned football as a whole because of a certain player's inclusion as Salah missed out on the shortlist. "What is Dani Alves doing on the list? Honestly Football is now something else," he wrote.

Football gets interesting during awards season but this is part of why we love the beautiful game.

Salah will definitely be supercharged to prove his doubters wrong after the Ballon d'Or and now the FIFPro XI debacles. He will be the lead name for Egypt in the upcoming African Cup of Nations in January to make his case.

