‘A dribbling wizard’ - GOAL Africa fans full of praise after Ozil pays respect to Okocha

Mesut Ozil got a chance to meet one of his childhood idols when Fenerbahce hosted Eintracht Frankfurt in their final Europa League group-stage game.

Jay-Jay Okocha visited his former home stadium to watch two of his old clubs play each other and was welcomed like a king by both sections of supporters who he dazzled at different points in his career.

The former Super Eagles captain was presented with a new number 10 Fenerbahce jersey by the ex-Arsenal man.

Ozil took to his social media accounts and gushed about meeting his childhood idol.

"What an honour to meet one of my childhood idols: Jay-Jay Okocha," the former Real Madrid man posted on Instagram. "It's been great talking to you my friend."

Okocha watched both his old clubs play out a 1-1 draw as Frankfurt finished top of the group and Fenerbahce moved down to the Europa Conference League.

What fans are saying

GOAL Africa fans were super excited to see the legendary African midfielder get the recognition that he deserves.

Some fans echoed the sentiments of many African and Nigerian fans about how Okocha went through his playing career without any individual accolades, but noted that the love he gets from his past clubs more than makes up for it.

"So good they named him twice. Bolton Wanderers legend, Frankfurt legend, Fenerbahce legend, Super Eagles legend. Dem rob u for African best that year sha [you were robbed of the Africa's best award back then]," Charles Chima said.

"Leave it or take it. I don't care about any awards. Those are individual rewards but the most award he won [was] our hearts," Ayanda Hollardahyor David added.

"France celebrates him [with] PSG, Germany, Turkey, England. He's unforgettable. Nigeria can't still find a player like him. Most people that won trophies and awards are not celebrated like him."

Some fans alleged that some other legendary players took lessons and that some should take lessons on dribbling from Okocha.

Morwa Ratau said: "A dribbling wizard! Messi and Ronaldo should go take some lessons!"

"Greatest dribblers of all time: 1. Ronaldinho 2. Jay Jay Okocha 3. Leo Messi," Means Wilson wrote.

Meanwhile, one fan chose to poke fun at Okocha's viral advert for a popular betting platform instead.

"Someone should help me tell Okocha to change that commercial," Nsemeke Effiong said.

"It's childish and annoying especially if my team loses in the first half."

Article continues below

Okocha continues to command much respect in global football and some still claim the Nigerian was somewhat under-appreciated during his time as a footballer.







