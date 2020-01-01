'Go and get him, it's simple as that!' - Ferdinand says it would be a mistake for Man Utd to miss out on Sancho

The former defender says the Borussia Dortmund star has the potential to be the best in the world some day

Rio Ferdinand believes have made a big mistake by failing to agree a deal with to sign Jason Sancho this summer, after suggesting they are spurning the chance to sign a player who could become "the best in the world" over the next decade.

Dortmund announced on Monday that they will not consider any more offers for Sancho in this transfer window, after United failed to meet their deadline to pay their €120 million (£108m/$142m) asking price despite lengthy negotiations.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are refusing to give up hope despite Dortmund's statement, although the Red Devils have been left frustrated by negotiations.

More teams

Speaking exclusively to Goal at a BT Sport event the banks of the River Thames in London, Ferdinand insisted Sancho was worth the money Dortmund were demanding, but it now seems their hopes of snapping up the youngster have gone for now.

“If you have a chance to sign a player who has all the potential to be the best player in the world for the next ten years and has been the best teenager in the world for the last two years, go and get him, it's as simple as that,” stated Ferdinand.

"We have all seen how good he is now and we can only guess how could he can be at a massive club like United. You are buying him at an age where you can get ten years service out of him and if he is going to be as good as I think he will be, that has to be a good deal for United. It makes sense in many ways, but this is not a normal summer for transfers.

“The window is open and not a lot is happening, which says it all about what is happening now. The situation we have all lived through in the last six months will affect what clubs can spend, but I still feel that one big transfer will lead to a few more around Europe.

“The big clubs with the big revenues can still spend money, but it is the teams below them that will struggle to spend what they did before. That gives United, and Man City a chance to close the gap on if they get their signings right this summer.”

Man Utd's signing of Bruno Fernandes in last January’s transfer window gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side an injection of invention, with Ferdinand suggesting it highlighted the importance of making key marquee signings.

Article continues below

“Fernandes has been a breath of fresh air for the team since he arrived,” he added. “Where he has been great is unlocking the imagination of the team. You see Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood and the minute Fernandes get the ball, they are off, they know their chance is coming.

“That’s what top players do. They change a team and a club with their presence and we have seen that with Fernandes at United.”

Watch every UEFA and UEFA game exclusively live on BT Sport. Sign up contract-free with a BT Sport Monthly Pass for just £25 per month. For more info visit bt.com/sport