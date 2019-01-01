Gnabry thankful to Arsenal as he targets Champions League triumph with Bayern Munich

The talented winger struggled to make an impression with the Gunners and West Brom but insists he has no regrets after excelling in his homeland

Former winger Serge Gnabry has targeted glory with after coming through an "up-and-down" spell in English football.

The 24-year-old was named Bayern's Player of the Year last season after playing a part in 15 goals.

That is in stark contrast to the form he showed during his time at Arsenal when restricted to 18 appearances in five years at the Emirates Stadium.

Gnabry also struggled to make an impact on loan with in 2015-16, but he is grateful for the opportunities given to him.

"Joining Arsenal may have been an extraordinary step for some, but not for me," he told DAZN.

"If a club like Arsenal makes you an offer and says it wants you in the club - with a coach like Arsene Wenger, who was known to give young players a chance - that's a great opportunity.

"I really wanted to take this opportunity. My time in has shaped me, with all its ups and downs. I would do the same again."

Gnabry kickstarted his career in 2016 with a move to and joined Bayern a year later for a reported €8 million.

"The move away from Arsenal was because I did not want to line up again and only play in the cup a few times. So I said, 'Okay, I have to take a step back'," he added.

"In Bremen I got a lot of playing time. That's why I enjoyed playing football again."

Having played a big part in Bayern's league and cup double in 2018-19, Gnabry is eyeing up European success this time around.

"Now that I have won the championship and the cup with Bayern, I also want to win the Champions League," he said. "This is a dream that I and everyone in the team has.

"I'm satisfied with my playing time, that's the most important thing. Over time, I want to slip into a role where, at 24, I can help the boys who come up - the way I was helped."