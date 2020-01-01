Gnabry's progress at Bayern Munich has been phenomenal - Hamann

The 25-year-old has played a key role in the German giants' journey to the Champions League final and the former Germany midfielder expects even more

Dietmar Hamann says Serge Gnabry has made “phenomenal” progress at and has backed him to make the difference in the final against .

Gnabry cut inside and dribbled through the defence before unleashing his side’s opening goal of their 3-0 victory in the semi-finals. The 25-year-old struck again 15 minutes later to take his tally in the tournament to nine in as many appearances, while he has also registered two assists.

Only fellow Bayern star Robert Lewandowski, who scored late on against the French side, has proven more prolific in Europe’s top club competition this season.

His performances earned praise from Hansi Flick, who said the former attacker is becoming “world class”, while club legend Oliver Kahn credited the Bayern coach for his role in the player’s development.

Hamann has been impressed by Gnabry’s performances since his arrival at Bayern and believes he will be key in Sunday’s final.

“Serge Gnabry of course played a big part in the semi-final against Lyon,” Hamann wrote in a column for Sky. “His development at Bayern has been phenomenal and his goal was absolutely world class!

“After dribbling across the penalty area, developing such force and power when shooting is a great art. Like Robert Lewandowski, Gnabry always serves the team.

“The fact that they have set a Champions League goal record together underlines their importance for Bayern's offensive. They are not only two absolute top players, but also two absolute guarantees of victory. Such players often make the difference in the final.”

Hamann is confident the Bavarian giants can overpower the champions, but called on the coach to give Benjamin Pavard should be brought back into the starting XI if he is fit.

"Bayern should not plan miracles now, but keep what made them so strong under coach Hansi Flick," he added. "They have an uncanny belief in their strength again and rightly have the broadest chest of any European team. If they bring that to the field, I am very confident.

"The question of whether Benjamin Pavard will be 100 percent for the final after his long injury remains exciting. If he is in top shape, I would bring him back from the beginning. Because with Joshua Kimmich you have better stability in midfield.

"Thiago is a brilliant player, but he is not a ball winner. You will need this trait more against PSG than against Barca and Lyon. But as a coach, you make these decisions based on your gut and so far Hansi Flick always had the right instinct."