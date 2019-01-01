Giroud yet to discuss Chelsea snubs with Lampard & is helping in-form Abraham

The World Cup-winning striker has been short on game time this season, but he claims to be embracing the competition and remains up for the fight

Olivier Giroud is yet to discuss his lack of game time with boss Frank Lampard, with the World Cup winner prepared to offer a helping hand to Tammy Abraham for now.

The 33-year-old striker has slipped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge as academy graduate Abraham, with eight goals to his name this season, has taken on the No. 9 shirt and a leading role for 2019-20.

Giroud has been restricted to five appearances as a result, with Michy Batshuayi used ahead of him in a 4-1 victory over .

The France international has aired a sense of frustration in the past, but says no answers have been sought from Lampard as competition for places has to be accepted.

Giroud told The Athletic: “There are two reactions to being left out of the side. There is one where you put your head down, start complaining that you’re not playing.

“The other way is you transform that frustration over not playing into a positive energy. You need to maintain a good feeling to bounce back, to show your character. That is what I try to do at training every day.

“I’m a competitor. It takes a lot more to get me down. I will always fight to get back in the team. Have I spoken to Frank? No, not yet. I have nothing to say, because Tammy is doing so well. It is difficult to get a striker out of the team when he is being this successful and scoring regularly.

“I just have to stay focused, to keep concentrating on what I have to do in training and show I’m ready for whenever the manager needs me.”

Rather than sulk at his current situation, Giroud says he has been offering words of advice to Abraham, with the 22-year-old starring for the Blues and back in the senior England squad.

“It’s true that competition at Chelsea is tough," he added.

“But it’s good for the team, for us to be there to step up. It helps to have players like myself that want to be back in the team and never give up.

“Tammy is doing very well now. He is very efficient up front. What can I say? I’m just waiting for my turn. I work hard in training with a good spirit. If the manager needs me, I will look to be efficient.

“Have I been helping Tammy? Yes. He is still a young player and is having a good moment. I am happy for him. He reminds me of myself when I was starting out in my career. He is precocious. He is doing very well at a young age. I am delighted for him. If I can help him to carry on, I will.

“But I will try to push him, again and again, not to be in the comfort zone. I will always try to score a lot. There is a good competition between us.”

Chelsea will return to action after the international break with a home date against Newcastle on October 19.