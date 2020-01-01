‘Giroud one of the Premier League’s best imports’ – World Cup winner hailed by Cascarino

The ex-Chelsea star believes Frank Lampard will continue to find a role for the Frenchman within his plans, despite transfer talk building again

Olivier Giroud has to be considered “one of the best foreign imports” that the has ever seen says Tony Cascarino, with urged to continue finding a role for the Frenchman.

It has been suggested that the World Cup winner could make a push for the exits at Stamford Bridge in January.

Giroud has slipped back down the pecking order in west London and found regular game time hard to come by. He has admitted that, at 34 years of age, he will have to weigh up his options when another transfer window opens.

He did, however, offer another reminder of what he is capable of when netting the winning goal for Chelsea in their 2-1 victory over on Tuesday.

Giroud now boasts 135 efforts to his name across spells with the Blues and , while finding the target on 44 occasions for his country, and Cascarino believes a man snapped up by the Gunners in 2012 has cemented a standing as one of the finest imports of the modern era.

The former Chelsea striker told talkSPORT: “He won the league with in , he has had eight years in and scored over 100 goals for Arsenal. He’s won three FA Cups, he’s won the World Cup, he’s won the with Chelsea.

“He’s been a fantastic servant for all the clubs [he’s been at]. He’s been one of the best foreign imports that has come to these shores.

“I like Olivier Giroud and I think Frank Lampard said it, he trusts him.

“I said it before the game [against Rennes], it’s more the relationship with [France boss] Didier Deschamps and Giroud because if Deschamps says to him, ‘you’ve got to be playing, I need you to be playing more minutes, you’re going to have to move’. I think that’s the biggest problem.

“Lampard is totally happy with him. I’d love him to stay at the football club. He’s the second highest goalscorer for France. He’s been an absolutely great asset for club and country. So Frank has told him what he feels and how he needs him.

“He scored a couple goals against recently. He’s very close to Thierry Henry on the [France] goalscoring record, so there are some big challenges for Olivier.”

Giroud will be hoping to see more game time when Chelsea face old adversaries on Sunday, but Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner have been impressing in attacking berths of late.