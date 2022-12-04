News Matches
'Who taught you that bro? - Ozil sends France record-breaker Giroud famous Arsenal meme after World Cup strike vs Poland

Hal Fish
20:20 EAT 04/12/2022
Olivier Giroud France Poland World Cup
Mesut Ozil has jokingly taken credit for the World Cup goal Olivier Giroud scored to become the all-time leading goalscorer for France.
  • Giroud shining at World Cup
  • Ozil noticed something familiar
  • Sent meme to former teammate

WHAT HAPPENED? The 36-year-old netted the opening goal of the last-16 game against Poland, taking over from Thierry Henry as France's top marksman with 52 strikes. Giroud's finish, which set Les Bleus on their way to a 3-1 victory, was reminiscent of the famous bounce technique used by his former Arsenal teammate Ozil to both score and pass.

WHAT THEY SAID: The German took to Twitter to send a well-known meme to the French record breaker.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The duo enjoyed some great times together in north London, winning the FA Cup with the Gunners on three occasions. While Giroud is still going strong for his nation, Ozil has not played for Germany since retiring from international football in 2018.

IN THREE PHOTOS:


DID YOU KNOW? Despite his now unmatched goalscoring record for France, Giroud famously failed to find the net when Les Blues won the 2018 World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR GIROUD? After this win over Poland, Giroud will have his sights on the next round of the tournament with a quarter-final to come against either England or Senegal.

