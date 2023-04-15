Gio Reyna closes in on Eric Wynalda's USMNT record for most goals by an American in the Bundesliga

Gio Reyna's goal for Dortmund against Stuttgart on Saturday took him to six this Bundesliga season, joint-second behind ex-USMNT star Eric Wynalda.

Reyna scored late on against Stuttgart

His sixth Bundesliga goal for 2022-23

Joint-second in USMNT charts behind Wynalda

WHAT HAPPENED? The former centre-forward, who scored 34 goals in 106 appearances for the Stars and Stripes, set the current record for now third-tier side Saarbrucken with his nine Bundesliga goals during the 1992-93 season. Reyna's six for the current campaign draws him level with ex-Schalke striker Matthew Hoppe (in 2020-21) and former Borussia Monchengladbach winger Fabian Johnson (in 2015-16) for most Bundesliga goals by an American in a single campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: For Reyna, Saturday's effort was perhaps a sign that BVB boss Eden Terzic should be including him on a more regular basis. The USMNT star scored against Stuttgart despite being afforded less than eight minutes of regulation time, and he has started just one match for Dortmund since the turn of the year.

DID YOU KNOW? Reyna's tally of six Bundesliga goals is his best ever league return (previously four in 2020-21), while he still needs another two to beat his record for goals across all competitions (eight, also 2020-21).

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR REYNA? Away from personal accolades, Saturday's draw meant Dortmund dropped vital points against the 10 men of relegation-threatened Stuttgart. They failed to capitalise on Bayern's 1-1 draw at home to Hoffenheim. Still two points behind Thomas Tuchel's side in top spot, Reyna will be hoping for a starting berth in Dortmund's next Bundesliga match at home to Eintracht Frankfurt on April 22 as the squad try to close the gap at the top of the table.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!