USMNT star Gio Reyna makes brief appearance as Borussia Dortmund get crucial win at Augsburg to leapfrog Bayern Munich in Bundesliga title race

Gio Reyna came off the bench late on as Borussia Dortmund gained the advantage in the Bundesliga title race with a win against Augsburg on Sunday.

American midfielder among substitutes

Came off the bench late on in 3-0 win

Dortmund one game from winning Bundesliga

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international was brought on to replace Donyell Malen two minutes into stoppage time, just a minute before Dortmund scored their final goal in the vital 3-0 victory. The 20-year-old has struggled to nail down a regular role this season, starting just four times in the Bundesliga this term.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dortmund's victory lifts them back to the top of the Bundesliga table, opening up a narrow two-point lead over reigning champions Bayern Munich in the process. There is just one game left to play.

WHAT NEXT? Reyna has registered seven goals and two assists for BVB in the 2022-23 campaign, but would have been hoping for more from a season that also saw him take in a testing trip to the World Cup finals in Qatar. He will hope to have a chance of adding more goals to his record when they meet Mainz in the last game of the season on May 27.