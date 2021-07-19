The clash between the best players of Mexico and the U.S. top-flights will take place next month

Forwards Andre-Pierre Gignac and Rogelio Funes Mori are among the biggest names set to feature for Liga MX in the 2021 MLS All-Star Game.

The squad made up of Mexican top-flight stars will be pitted against a team comprising the best MLS players of the past year.

It will be the first such matchup between North American leagues in this format.

Who has made the All-Star team for Liga MX?

Goalkeepers: Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul), Alfredo Talavera (Universidad Nacional), Guillermo Ochoa (America)



Defenders: Matheus Doria (Santos Laguna), Pablo Aguilar (Cruz Azul), Victor Guzman (Club Tijuana), Cesar Montes (Rayados), William Tesillo (Leon), Fernando Navarro (Leon), Salvador Reyes (Puebla), Juan Marcelo Escobar (Cruz Azul), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey)



Midfielders: Luis Romo (Cruz Azul), Luis Montes (Leon), Fernando Gorriaran (Santos Laguna), Rubens Sambueza (Toluca), Guido Pizarro (Tigres), Pedro Aquino (America), Diego Valdes (Santos Laguna), Angel Mena (Leon)



Forwards: Jonathan Rodriguez (Cruz Azul), Pedro Canelo (Toluca), Santiago Munoz (Santos Laguna), Andre-Pierre Gignac (Tigres), Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey)



Manager: Juan Reynoso (Cruz Azul)

What is the format?

The best players of MLS and Liga MX will face one another in a one-off exhibition next month.

The first-of-its-kind event in the region will be part of a week-long series of activities including the MLS Skills Challenge and a concert.

“Fans have been looking forward to this historic matchup for more than a year, and we have no doubt the 2021 MLS All-Star Game ... will prove to be worth the wait,” said MLS commissioner Don Garber in a statement. “A game of this magnitude in Los Angeles, played in front of incredible fans in one of the greatest soccer stadiums in global soccer, is unlike anything our sport has seen. This event is a perfect expression of the groundbreaking partnership that continues to build between MLS and Liga MX.”

When is the 2021 MLS All-Star Game?

The match is scheduled for Aug. 25.

Where will it be played?

It will be hosted by Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, home of MLS club LAFC.

