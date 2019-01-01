Giggs: I hope Solskjaer gets the Manchester United manager's job

The two-time Champions League winner has spoken of his admiration for the work his former team-mate has done since replacing Jose Mourinho in December

Ryan Giggs has hailed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the way his former team-mate has transformed the fortunes of the club since taking over from Jose Mourinho.

United are making huge progress under the Norwegian, who was initially drafted in as an interim appointment when Mourinho was sacked in December.

Since then, Solskjaer has realigned United’s season by thrusting them back into contention for a place and by steering them past this week in one of the club’s most memorable recent Champions League away days.

“It’s fantastic,” Giggs told Goal in Johannesburg, , during the UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour Presented by Heineken. “No one could have dreamed of the way the team has performed since he took over.

“The results, there’s only PSG [defeat in the first leg], which can happen, where he has been defeated. So far, he has played , , and and he is unbeaten in all those games. So, what he has done in a short space of time is amazing.”

Solskjaer has made sure that he will be favourite when the time comes for United’s executive vice-chair Ed Woodward to make a decision on Mourinho’s permanent successor. And Giggs believes that, if his fellow 1999 Champions League winner can keep up the momentum, then he would be the ideal candidate for the full-time job.

“At Manchester United you’ve got to have that consistency, week in, week out and it is not easy,” Giggs said.

“He has had a great start to his coaching career at United. If he gets the job, which I hope he does, he's got to keep it up, which is not easy in the and in the other trophies.”

The PSG victory was achieved against the odds with the French champions 2-0 up on aggregate from the first leg and with United without as many as 10 first-team players, including the suspended Paul Pogba.

A year on from United’s humiliation at the hands of at the same stage of the competition, Solskjaer and assistant Mike Phelan have reinstalled that never-say-die attitude that was so common at the club under Sir Alex Ferguson.

“We were accustomed to having winning football over the last 25 years but also doing it in a way that Manchester United are used to,” said Giggs.

“Playing exciting football, having young players come through together with the balance of players who you bring in – the big names, and he is winning the right way and getting fans out of their seats.

“So, everyone is happy at the moment, long may it continue.”

The final days of the Mourinho era were marked out by some ordinary results and disappointing performances but the upswing in the club’s form has coincided with Solskjaer giving back to the players a sense of joy in their football.

“As a player, if you're not enjoying it, there is no point in playing,” said Giggs. “When you are enjoying your football, and you're playing with a smile on your face, you’ll try things. So, that’s what I see at the moment with the likes of Pogba, Martial, Rashford, all these players expressing themselves, and I think Ole has had a lot to do with that.

“I think all teams are happy when they are winning. So, no matter who the coach is, when you are winning you have a happy dressing room because then you have a happy staff, the media aren’t criticising you and the fans are happy. The whole atmosphere around the club has changed because we are winning again, and we are playing football the Manchester United way.”

Giggs found himself in comparable circumstances to Solskjaer back in 2014, when David Moyes was dismissed four games before the end of the Premier League season, and he was installed as temporary manager.

“I only had four games,” he said. “So, it was a bit different and I was still playing and part of the dressing room.

Article continues below

“We played our first game; the second week Louis van Gaal was named as coach for the next season. I knew I was never going to be coach the next season, so it was a little bit different whereas Ole has got longer time and is no longer playing, more experience.

“He has been a coach with between 300 and 400 games. So, there are differences and similarities, we both played for the club and both are young coaches.”

The UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour Presented by Heineken gives fans around the world an opportunity to see the coveted UCL Trophy and meet legends of the competition in their hometown. South Africa is the first stop of seven places the UCL Trophy will visit in 2019 on the UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour Presented by Heineken. Next up, Heineken will be taking the UCL Trophy and legends, Carles Puyol and Alessandro Del Piero, to Indonesia.