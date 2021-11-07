Ghana Premier League Wrap: Asante Kotoko leave it late on Kumasi homecoming

Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko marked their return to home action in Kumasi with three points as they registered a 2-0 victory over Bechem United on Sunday.

Captain Ismail Abdul Ganiyu and Samuel Boateng left it late to score in the matchday two fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

It was the Porcupine Warriors’ first match back at their traditional home ground since leaving in 2020 to pave way for a refurbishment.

Kotoko have now made it two wins in two league matches so far this season, both triumphs secured by late goals after they similarly beat Dreams FC 2-1 on the opening day away.

It took Prosper Narteh Ogum’s side 83 minutes to open the scoring when Ghana international Ganiyu converted a penalty after Isaac Oppong was fouled in the box.

In the fourth minute of injury time, the hosts made it 2-0 when Boateng directed a close-range header into the net.

By their two wins, the Porcupine Warriors have taken over the top spot on the league table, sitting above King Faisal only due to a better goal difference as the latter sensationally beat Aduana Stars 3-1 away in Dormaa.

With Aduana going unbeaten at home throughout the whole of last season, Faisal, a relegation flirt over the same period, had to be at their best to secure the three points, thanks to goals from Osman Ibrahim (2x) and Abdul Latif. Former Kotoko man Kwame Adom Frimpong scored Aduana’s consolation.

Legon Cities and Ashanti Gold are, meanwhile, tied on four points on the third and fourth positions, respectively, on the table.

At the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, Joseph Adjei, Nathaniel Akwah and Jonah Attuquaye scored for Legon to ensure a 3-2 triumph over newly-promoted Real Tamale United, whose goals came from David Abagna Sandan (2x).

In Obuasi, Isaac Agyeman scored to cancel out Hamin Dafie’s opener for visiting Karela United as the two clubs settled for a 1-1 draw.

Also on Saturday, Hearts of Oak and 13-placed Wafa played out a 1-1 stalemate in Sogakope. Sampson Agyapong’s 59th effort levelled the score after Kofi Kordzi opened the scoring for visiting Hearts, who hold the ninth position.

On Sunday, Ghana teenage starlet Issahaku Abdul Fatawu netted his second goal of the season as Dreams registered a 3-1 away victory over Elmina Sharks. Agyenim Boateng Mensah and Kwaku Karikari were the other two scorers for the winners, with Ebenezer Adu-Kwaw registering the hosts’ consolation.

At Golden City Park, Berekum Chelsea were unable to make full use of their home advantage as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Eleven Wonders. The two teams are 14th and 15th on the table, respectively.

Great Olympics and Accra Lions engage each other in a late kick-off on Sunday.