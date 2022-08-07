Ghana midfielder Paintsil with a brace as KRC Genk defeat Eupen

The 24-year-old Black Star was the hero for the Smurfs as they registered their second win of the season at Cegeka Arena

Ghana international Joseph Paintsil scored two goals to open his season account as KRC Genk defeated Eupen 4-2 in a Belgian Pro League fixture on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Black Star scored the opener with only three minutes played before he doubled the lead in the ninth minute. Smail Prevljak then pulled a goal back for Eupen but Genk ensured they went into the half-time break leading 3-1 courtesy of Patrik Hrosovsky.

In the second period, Regan Charles-Cook reduced the arrears for Eupen in the 59th minute but their comeback suffered a setback after midfielder Stef Peeters was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 83rd minute.

Genk capitalised on the numerical advantage to score the fourth in the stoppages courtesy of Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye. Paintsil's first goal of the season came after he raced to meet a cross from Daniel Munoz before sliding the ball past his Ghana compatriot and Eupen goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen.

The Black Star then scored the second six minutes later, this time fastening onto a cross from Bryan Heynen and hit a low-footed effort past Nurudeen. Genk relaxed after going 2-0 up and they allowed Eupen to pull a goal back when Prevljak headed a corner past Maarten Vandevoordt.

Nigeria international Cyriel Dessers missed an open chance to put Genk 3-1 up in the 24th minute but his effort from the right-wing rattled the woodwork. However, Genk grabbed the third when Hrosovsky scored with a wonderful kick.

Eupen threatened a comeback after Charles-Cook put them 3-2 up but they were undone after Peeters was sent off. Genk then sealed the game with a late goal courtesy of Ndayishimiye.

While Paintsil played for the entire 90 minutes, Dessers was withdrawn in the 67th minute for Andras Nemeth. Meanwhile, another Nigeria player - Paul Onuachu - was not involved for Genk as he is yet to recover from injury.

Genk, who are second on the table with six points, will face Zulte Waregem at Elindus Arena next Sunday.