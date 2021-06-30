Ghana legend Baffoe quits role as Caf Deputy General Secretary

The 56-year-old has taken a step to move on after almost four years with the African football governing body

Former Ghana defender Anthony Baffoe has left his position as the Deputy General Secretary of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) on Wednesday.

The 56-year-old was appointed as an assistant to late General Secretary Amr Fahmy in November 2017 and he has been in charge of development and competitions.

Earlier this month, the former Metz and Fortuna Dusseldorf star joined a Caf delegation for a working visit to Cameroon to assess the country's readiness for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations which will begin on January 9 and they also opened a new office in Yaounde.

Baffoe disclosed that he made the choice to leave the continental football body in March due to reasons best known to him only, however, he expressed his gratitude to former Caf President Ahmad Ahmad and incumbent leader Patrice Motsepe.

"This was a decision I took three months ago due to personal reasons. The journey which started in November 2017 sadly ends, giving way to the start of a fresh journey,” he told Caf website.

“I count myself lucky to have served CAF and being at the forefront of the administration of the game on the continent. Praise be to Almighty Allah. I am grateful to the CAF Executive Committee led by Patrice Motsepe for the opportunity, not forgetting former CAF President Ahmad Ahmad for seeing the potential in me at first hand.”

Last year December, the Black Stars legend was also part of Caf's delegation to Ivory Coast to assess the West African nation's preparations for the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations which will take place in 2023.

"I leave with my head high as together with your support we achieved many milestones and crossed many hurdles as far as the development and promotion of African football is concerned,” he continued.

“As the first footballer to serve in such a senior management position, I am convinced I won’t be the last. My fellow legends, thanks for the support and my family for always being my rock."

The German-born former player featured for Ghana at 1992 and 1994 Africa Cup of Nations, and he made 25 appearances with a goal to his name during his three-year international career.