Ghana international Ebenezer Ofori rejoins AIK from Stuttgart

The 25-year-old has sealed a move back to the Swedish outfit, three years after leaving for Germany

midfielder Ebenezer Ofori has made a return to Swedish club AIK, the outfit has announced.

The 25-year-old completed a three-year move from German side on Thursday, three years after leaving the club.

He spent the last two years on loan at Major League Soccer ( ) fold .

''AIK Fotboll agrees with the German club VfB Stuttgart on a transfer of 24-year-old Ebenezer Ofori and the player immediately joins AIK," the Swedish club announced on their official website.

"Ofori played 101 competition matches for AIK between 2013 and 2016 and the agreement between the parties is valid until 31 December 2023."

Ofori left AIK for Stuttgart in January 2017, promptly helping the latter secure promotion to the German .

Limited playing opportunities in the top-flight necessitated loan moves to New York City FC for the 2018 and 2019 MLS seasons. Stuttgart, meanwhile, have been relegated back to the second tier.

"This is happening because God made it possible and I am grateful to Him always," said the former New Edubiase United man.

"I cut my professional teeth at AIK, and I have come to the realization the path of Ofori and the path of AIK will forever be in sync.

"I'm walking back to the team with a spring in my step and trusting God to make my return a fruitful one. I'm coming back with a melange of assertiveness, selflessness and dedication.

"Another opportunity to represent the team I love; a team that will forever be a part of my story, and I wouldn't trade this moment for anything else. AIK is home and I am happy to be back home."

Ofori, who played for Ghana at the 2017 (Afcon), was overlooked for the 2019 championship in where the Black Stars exited in the Round of 16.

