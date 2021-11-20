Ghana defender Yiadom admits penalty was 'soft' to knock Bafana Bafana out of World Cup qualifiers

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom believes the decisive penalty awarded to the Black Stars in Sunday’s 1-0 home win over South Africa in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers was “a little bit soft”.





The Black Stars finished top of Group G to progress to the next round by virtue of scoring more goals than top contender South Africa with whom they finished level on points at the end of the series.





A draw or win for Bafana could have seen them top the table and move on to the next stage instead of the Black Stars.





"When I was on the pitch it looked like it was a penalty, but I have watched it back, it looks like it could be a little bit soft," said Yiadom, who saw full-time action for Ghana in Sunday’s big triumph in Cape Coast, told the BBC.





"But it is football and I have had them given against me plenty of times and it is one of those things and it was about actually scoring the penalty which we did.





"I have been the person who has just touched him and the other person has just fallen over. At the moment I know we won the game and that's that.





"We have a WhatsApp group but nothing has really been said in it and I haven't really been following it - has been pretty hectic and I have been travelling a lot and been in training and have to crack on with the game [for Reading against Nottingham Forest] on Saturday."





The key moment of the match came in the first half when Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey went down in the box under the challenge of Rushine De Reuck following a corner.





Captain Andre Ayew converted the spot-kick for what ended as the match-winner.





The penalty decision and a host of other refereeing calls have been heavily protested by South Africa after the game, with the nation’s Football Association filing a complaint at Fifa for possible match manipulation.





It was Ghana’s third game under new coach Milovan Rajevac, who took over from CK Akonnor after the Black Stars lost to South Africa in their first meeting in the group.





"It has been really good and I think he [Rajevac] knows the logistics of Ghana and I think that's helping and everyone's taken to him and it is a good appointment," Yiadom said.





Fifa is yet to come out with a decision on South Africa’s protest.