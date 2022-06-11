Ghana coach Addo admits Japan were too strong in Kirin Cup loss

The German-based tactician suffered his first defeat with the Black Stars but acknowledges his team was second best to the Blue Samurai

Ghana coach Otto Addo has admitted his team were second best as they slumped to a 4-1 defeat to Japan in the opening match of the Kirin Cup at the Noevi Stadium in Kobe on Friday.

Yamane Miki gave Japan a 28th minute lead before Jordan Ayew levelled but that respite was short-lived as the Japanese restored their advantage through Kaoru Mitoma for a 2-1 half-time lead.

Takefusa Kubo then made it 3-1 after the break before Daezen Maeda added further gloss on the score line to hand Addo his first defeat as Ghana coach.

"A team that deserves to win. I admit that Japan were stronger.

"At the end of the first half, we also made a chance and scored a tie goal. However, it was unfortunate that we got a second goal just before the end. Even in the second half, we were fighting solid. However, after that, a third goal was scored and the momentum was lost. Japan was a very fast team with a good opponent,” he added.

"If we press and steal the ball, we can score, I thought. I think I was able to prove it after 20 minutes in the first half. Still, we couldn't cover the back space. We had a pocket stabbed. The final phase of one-on-one, I couldn't stop the other party.”

"The whole team was good for Japan. It's hard to name one person. It was a very good team. Crosses were sent to Japan one after another in the box and we couldn't stop the last part."

Article continues below

The defeat is a reality check for Addo who until then had enjoyed an unblemished record, starting with a barren draw followed by a 1-1 stalemate against Nigeria in the World Cup playoff in before beating Madagascar 3-0 and drawing 1-1 with Central African Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Addo also got to learn about the quality of his squad against a strong opponent as he prepares for the World Cup where the Black Stars are in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Japan will face Tunisia in the Cup final after the North Africans beat Chile 2-0 while the South Americans take on Ghana in the third-place playoff on Tuesday.