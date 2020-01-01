Ghana announces date for Ordinary Congress as plans continue for new football season

The football's governing body has revealed a major step towards the 2020-21 campaign

's football leadership are set to convene for an Ordinary Session of Congress on August 27, the Football Association (GFA) has announced.

The decision was settled upon at a meeting of the GFA Executive Council on Tuesday.

Among other things, the conference will discuss the activity report for the 2019-20 football season which was prematurely terminated because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), in the exercise of its powers under Article 31(2) of the GFA Statutes 2019, has fixed the 26th ordinary session of Congress for Thursday, August 27, 2020," the GFA announced on its official website on Wednesday.

"The decision was taken at Tuesday’s Council meeting at the GFA Headquarters in Accra.

"However, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant limitations imposed under the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012) on public gatherings, the meeting cannot be held the usual way, where Congressmen and women gather at a venue for their deliberations and decision making."

The Ordinary Session will signify Ghana's first step towards burying the unsuccessful 2019-20 season and commencing steps towards a new term.

"It would be recalled in a bulletin (No.1 of 2020) addressed to all Companies and the media, the Registrar of Companies, pursuant to the power conferred on her by Section 378(2) of the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992), directed that all companies may hold their Annual General Meetings (AGM) electronically.

"Consequently, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), having its number of Congress delegates exceeding the limit of One Hundred (100) persons, will apply and conduct its Congress via Online Video Conferencing subject to clearance from the Registrar of Companies on August 27, 2020.

"In compliance with Article 31 of the GFA Statutes 2019, members of the GFA will be sent the formal convocation of Congress in writing accordingly."

Ghana's 2019-20 football season was permanently cancelled on June 30 after a three-month standstill due to the Covid-19 disturbances.

The men's ( ) and championships headline the competitions affected by the annulment.

A new term, 2020-21, is expected to start in September/October should the nation’s coronavirus situation improve.