Ghana 2-0 Nigeria: Barnieh and Seidu clip Super Eagles wings

Salisu Yusuf’s men have a lot to do in Abuja if they are to qualify for the African Nations Championship

Ghana defeated Nigeria 2-0 to claim a first leg advantage in the African Nations Championship’s Second Round qualification match played on Sunday.

Goals from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Suraj Seidu propelled the Black Galaxies past the Super Eagles in the crunch tie played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Heading into the encounter, the hosts had bowed 2-1 to Qatar in a four-nation invitation tournament in Austria, while Salisu Yusuf’s men took on local Nigerian teams to finetune their strategies.

After a goalless first half, Annor Walker’s men were handed a golden chance to take the lead as referee Issa Mouhamed pointed to the spot following an infringement in Nigeria’s danger zone.

Barnieh stepped up to take the ensuing kick which was unstoppable by goalkeeper Adeyinka Adewale.

Despite an improved showing, Yusuf’s team could not restore parity although it was the Ghanaians who dominated ball possession for the most part of the encounter.

The victory was sealed for the hosts through Seidu whose shot from close range sailed past Adewale with four minutes left on the clock.

The second leg will be held at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja on September 3, 2022.

Nigeria must win convincingly if they hope to qualify for the 2023 Chan billed for Algeria.

Nigeria’s best performance at Chan remains a runners-up finish achieved at Morocco 2018. There, they bowed 4-0 to the Atlas Lions with Zakaria Hadraf bagging a brace at Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca.