Gervinho’s Parma relegated after Torino defeat

After losing to the Maroons on Monday, the Yellow and Blues have been demoted to the Italian Serie B to cap a miserable 2020-21 campaign

Gervinho’s Parma have been relegated from the Italian elite division after suffering their 20th defeat of the season, losing 1-0 away to Torino on Monday night.

The Yellow and Blues needed to avoid a loss against the Maroons at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino to keep their slim hopes of survival alive.

Prior to the game against Davide Nicola’s men, Roberto D'Aversa’s side had gone on a run of four games which all ended in defeats.



In the make or break encounter, they put up a great showing but they were unable to score as the first half ended 0-0.

Three minutes after the hour mark, however, Mergim Vojvoda put the hosts ahead thanks to an assist from Cristian Ansaldi.



Vojvoda tucked the ball into Luigi Sepe’s net after the Argentine defender had found his way into Parma’s backline.

The away side did not allow their heads to drop after conceding first as the game turned into a real end-to-end contest, but they squandered opportunities to level matters.

Cote d’Ivoire international Gervinho was in action from start to finish, yet he could not rescue his team from losing for the 10th time away from home in the 2020-21 season.

Parma’s relegation was confirmed at the final whistle, as they remain in the 19th position of the Italian elite division table on 20 points with only four matches remaining.

They join Simeon Nwankwo’s Crotone in the second tier as they can no longer mathematically make up the gap to escape the drop.

Either Benevento, Cagliari, Spezie or Torino will complete the team that will begin life in Serie B next term.

Article continues below

D'Aversa's team has only won a total of three games all season, conceding 71 goals while only managing to score a measly 36 at the other end of the pitch.

Five of those goals were scored by former Lille, Arsenal and AS Roma star Gervinho in the 24 league fixtures he featured in so far.

Games against Atalanta, Lazio, Sassuolo and Sampdoria are wedged in from May 9-22, which will be the Serie B-bound outfit's last chance to restore some pride.