Gerson leaves Roma for Flamengo in €11.8m deal

The 22-year-old has returned to his homeland after spending the last three years in Italy

have confirmed that midfielder Gerson has joined Brazilian side Flamengo in an €11.8million deal.

Gerson, 22, made 42 appearances for Roma across two seasons after joining in 2016, scoring two goals and registering an assist.

He spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at , where he cemented himself in the first team and made 40 appearances in all competitions, finding the net three times and creating a further four goals.

The former Fluminense midfielder has made the move to Flamengo, it was confirmed on Friday, and the Brazilian outfit will hope their new signing can help them close the gap from third to unbeaten league leaders Palmeiras, which currently stands at eight points with 10 games played.

"AS Roma can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Brazilian side Flamengo for the permanent transfer of midfielder Gerson," a statement from the club read.

É OFICIAL! Gerson é o novo reforço do Mengão! O meia de 22 anos foi comprado junto à Roma e assinou contrato até dezembro de 2023. Seja bem-vindo, craque! Muito sucesso com o Manto Sagrado! pic.twitter.com/bDbOVXOPOH — Flamengo (@Flamengo) July 12, 2019

"The Brazilian leaves the club for a fee of €11.8million.

"In addition, Roma will be owed 10 per cent of any future profit on the sale of the player."

Gerson is a central midfielder by trade but is exceptionally versatile and has been used in both advanced and withdrawn central roles, as well as on either wing in his time with both Serie A outfits.

Roma are well-stocked for midfield talent, however, having recently added Amadou Diawara from and made Bryan Cristante’s loan move from permanent in addition to their existing options, including Steven Nzonzi, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Javier Pastore and Nicolo Zaniolo.

The Brazilian was just one of a number of returning loanees, with Maxime Gonalons, Christian D’Urso, Elio Capradossi, Daniele Verde and Gregoire Defrel, among others, all back in the Italian capital following temporary switches elsewhere.

Roma have had an eventful window so far, also signing goalkeeper Pau Lopez from and seeing Leonardo Spinazzola join from as part of a swap deal with Luca Pellegrini, while Kostas Manolas joined Napoli and Stephan El Shaarawy moved to Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua.