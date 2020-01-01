Gerson Fraga: Simba SC winger reports to camp ahead of Mtibwa Sugar clash

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have received a boost with the arrival of the winger ahead of Saturday's match

Simba SC winger Gerson Fraga has rejoined the squad as the team prepares to face Mtibwa Sugar in a Mainland match on Saturday.

The Brazilian star missed the league opener against promoted Ihefu FC as he had been given permission to visit his family back home.

The club have confirmed on their official website Fraga has now returned to Dar es Salaam and will be available to face the Sugar Millers in their second league match of the 2020-21 campaign.

More teams

Meanwhile, Simba information officer Haji Manara has confirmed the team will move to residential training on Wednesday as they prepare to face Mtibwa Sugar in the match set for Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro.

The team was given time a two-day rest immediately after they arrived from Mbeya, where they battled to beat Ihefu 2-1, with goals from captain John Bocco and Muzamiru Yassin.

“All the players are fit and ready and they will move to camp on Wednesday including Gerson Fraga, who arrived in the country on Tuesday from ,” Manara told the club’s official website.

Manara further blamed the pitch at Sokoine for the difficult game they played against Ihefu.

“We were ready to win the match but the playing surface was not good enough for the players, it was very hard and bumpy so even the passing was not good but we are happy we got the win we wanted," he added.

After the match, Simba coach Sven Vandenbroeck admitted he had asked his players to win the game using any style.

Article continues below

“I told my players before the game we have to, but how we will win, I don’t care, all I wanted is a win, we have to win,” Vandenbroeck told reporters.

“The most important thing was the three points, I knew being the first match, Ihefu will be stubborn and indeed they were stubborn, I am happy my players did their job and we won three points, that was the most important thing, to win the first match of the season.”

Simba will also welcome back Pascal Wawa Luis Miquissone and new signing from Zambia Chris Mugalu, who both missed the season opener owing to various reasons.