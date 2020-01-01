Gerson Fraga: Simba SC suffer blow as star ruled out for three weeks

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi will miss the services of their star after he injured his knee against Biashara United

Simba SC have suffered a huge blow after midfielder Gerson Fraga was ruled out for the next three weeks.

The Brazilian picked up a knee injury during the Wekundu wa Msimbazi’s Mainland match against Biashara United and was substituted in the 16th minute for Said Ndemla.

The club has now confirmed in a statement Fraga will need a rest of three weeks to recover fully from the injury.

“Our winger Gerson [Fraga] will be out of action for at least three weeks after he picked an injury to his left knee,” Simba confirmed in a statement published on their official website.

“Fraga could not continue action during our match against Biashara United and was thus withdrawn for precaution measures, but however, our doctors have assessed the player and though the injury is not bad, he will have to stay out for the next three weeks to recover.

“It means Fraga will miss our next league match against Gwambina FC at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday and will also miss subsequent matches.”

Despite being pulled out of the clash, Simba went on to hammer Biashara United 4-0 with a double from Clatous Chama, while Meddie Kagere, who was starting his first match this season, scored the third and new signing Chris Mugalu notched the fourth.

Speaking after the match, Simba coach Sven Vandenbroeck revealed he was happy for his team not to concede a goal.

“My happiness from the game is that we managed to keep a clean sheet, it was a big achievement for my team,” Vandenbroeck told the club’s official website.

“The whole team played very well from the first whistle and in entire 90 minutes, they were very impressive and winning 4-0 was also a good way to welcome our fans because it was the first match we were playing at home this season.”

On Tuesday, Simba also played a friendly against African and won 2-0 with goals from Mugalu and Charles Ilanfya.

Simba had conceded in the first two league matches – a 2-1 win against promoted Ihefu FC and a 1-1 draw against Mtibwa Sugar.