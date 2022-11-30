Germany vs Costa Rica referee Stephanie Frappart has '100 per cent trust' from Flick ahead of history-making World Cup debut

Hansi Flick backed Stephanie Frappart ahead of her becoming the first woman to referee a World Cup match when Germany take on Costa Rica.

Frappart will become first ever female WC referee

Flick backed her with "100 per cent trust"

Germany must win to qualify for last 16

WHAT HAPPENED? Frappart, who was the fourth official in Mexico’s goalless draw against Poland, will lead an all-female team for Germany's must-win match on Thursday, alongside assistant referees Neuza Back (Brazil) and Karen Díaz Medina (Mexico). Flick was quick to back the history-making referee, who he believes has been selected on merit.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I have 100% trust in the referee,” The Germany boss said in his press conference. “She deserves it because of her performances. I hope she’s looking forward to the game as much as we are. We all hope we’ll see a good performance tomorrow.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Frappart is set to make a positive mark on a global stage, Flick will be hoping his side doesn't break any unwanted records. Germany currently sit bottom of Group E, meaning anything but a win will see them eliminated at the group stages of their second successive World Cup, a feat which has never been managed in the nation's history.

DID YOU KNOW? Germany's Jamal Musiala has contested 36 duels in this year’s World Cup, at least 10 more than any other German player, with only Robert Lewandowski being involved in more duels in this tournament.

WHAT NEXT FOR GERMANY? Any hopes of Die Mannschaft qualifying for the next round hinge on Thursday's match. A victory would send them through to face the winners of Group F in the last 16 on Tuesday.