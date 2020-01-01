German-based Tekpetey focused on ending three-year Ghana absence

The Fortuna Dusseldorf man shares his objectives concerning his international future

attacker Bernard Tekpetey has set his sights on convincing coach CK Akonnor for a place in the Black Stars team.

The 22-year-old has been in the international senior wilderness since representing Ghana at the 2017 (Afcon) in Gabon.

Last year, he helped the West Africans qualify for the U23 Afcon in .

More teams

''I think the new coach is trying to scout players as well [as those] who are dedicated and trying to play more so I think it is a great opportunity for me to try and work hard," Tekpetey told Joy Sports.

"With my club side, I have to do what I do best to be able to earn his [Akonnor] call-up.

''At the end of the day, I have to work hard because he is a new coach and everything is open, so everyone can get the chance to play.

Article continues below

''I need to improve and showcase what I have for the coach to know that I am a good player, so he can call me.''

Tekpetey has his work cut out as he is currently enduring a frustrating season with Dusseldorf in the German .

The Accra-born player has made nine league appearances so far, starting five of the games and is still on the search for his first goal.