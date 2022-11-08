Gerard Pique's career ends in red as defender sent off from bench vs Osasuna

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique received a red card in his final match before retirement.

Pique argued with ref at half-time

Followed him towards tunnel

Given red card

WHAT HAPPENED? The legendary defender was sent off not long after team-mate Robert Lewandowski received a second yellow card for a flying elbow. Because Pique was not yet introduced to the game as a substitute, the Blaugrana remained at 10 men rather than nine.

WHY WAS THE CARD GIVEN? It's unclear what Pique said to match official Gil Manzano, but there's no doubt the referee knew it was the defender's last-ever match before retirement and dismissed him anyway.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Well, that's one way to end a career! Any longstanding grievances Pique held against Manzano are no doubt off his chest now. He received a warm send-off last weekend in his final appearance at Camp Nou, so perhaps he felt his farewell to football was already complete.

WHAT NEXT? For Pique, a spell with his legs up most likely. Barcelona, meanwhile, are now not in action again until December 31, when they take on city-rivals Espanyol in La Liga.