George Best quotes: Craziest, funniest & most memorable quotes from Manchester United legend

The Red Devils icon had a wicked sense of humour and never shied away from poking fun at others - and indeed himself

George Best is an iconic figure at and with good reason, having made over 450 appearances for the club, scoring just under 200 goals.

Hailed as a "genius" by Matt Busby, the 'Belfast Boy' dazzled with his dribbling ability and helped the Red Devils win two league titles and the European Cup before moving on in 1974.

However, his antics off the pitch overshadowed his exploits on it and difficulties with alcohol accelerated his decline.

Nevertheless, Best retained a sense of humour, never shying away from poking fun at others and himself.

Goal brings you a selection of Best's funniest and most memorable quotes.

George Best on Cristiano Ronaldo

"There have been a few players described as the new George Best over the years, but this is the first time it's been a compliment to me."

Best was famously dismissive of comparisons that were made to him, but he was a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo. The star inherited Manchester United's famous Number 7 shirt when he signed for the club and was well aware of its significance, indicating his desire to emulate Red Devils heroes such as Best.

George Best on choices

"If you'd given me the choice of going out and beating four men and smashing a goal in from 30 yards against or going to bed with Miss World, it would have been a difficult choice. Luckily, I had both."

The Belfast native never had the problem of choice during his heyday - he had the best of both worlds as far as he saw it.

George Best on competitiveness

"I was born with a great gift, and sometimes with that comes a destructive streak. Just as I wanted to outdo everyone when I played, I had to outdo everyone when we were out on the town."

Best's competitive nature was what helped him become one of the top footballers of his generation, but he believed it was also a major ingredient in his fall from grace.

George Best on David Beckham

"He cannot kick with his left foot, he cannot head a ball, he cannot tackle and he doesn't score many goals. Apart from that, he's all right."

David Beckham took the Manchester United Number 7 shirt from Eric Cantona and anyone who wears that particular jersey is inevitably compared to previous wearers. Best gave his assessment of the then- star in typically humorous fashion.

George Best on regrets

"I took a penalty against in 1971 and Peter Bonetti saved it. I wish I'd sent it the other way."

When asked by Esquire magazine if he would like to change anything about his life, Best couldn't pass up the chance to deliver a sarcastic response.

George Best on money

"I spent a lot of money on booze, birds and fast cars. The rest I just squandered."

Best lived a famously extravagant life, which involved plenty of indulgences. Despite the judgement that was directed at his lifestyle, it was elsewhere that he felt he wasted his money.

George Best on modesty

"If I'd been born ugly, you'd never have heard of Pele."

Given his prodigious talent, Best was widely considered - even by Pele himself - as the greatest footballer in the world. The Red Devils legend suggested that his stature in the game would have been much greater had he been less distracted by other pursuits off the field during his career.

George Best on Bobby Charlton

"He did have my son at one of his Schools of Excellence once.... and he came back bald."

The myth went that Best did not always see eye to eye with Charlton and, when asked about it on the 'Mrs Merton Show', the Irishman could not resist a dig about his old team-mate's hair - or lack of it.

George Best on Paul Gascoigne

"I think he's a very talented player, but he's not in the same class as me."

Asked by Terry Wogan for his opinion on a young football genius who also happened to be something of a hellraiser, Best left no doubt about who did it better.

George Best on memory

"Well, there's no point in asking me. I can't remember what happened last night!"

Appearing on popular BBC sports quiz show 'A Question of Sport', Best was asked by the host to detail what happened next in a short clip, but he conceded his powers of recollection had left him.

George Best on going 'missing'

"I used to go missing a lot: Miss Canada, Miss United Kingdom, Miss World."

Best's lifestyle would have occasionally resulted in him disappearing on a drinking session for days and he also had a reputation for being something of a playboy.

George Best on his legacy

"They'll forget all the rubbish when I've gone and they'll remember the football. If only one person thinks I'm the best player in the world, that's good enough for me."

Despite playing up the more contentious aspects of his behaviour such as the excessive drinking and the womanizing, Best believed that his football would leave enough of a positive imprint on the world.