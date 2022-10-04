Gazza-esque? Liverpool teen Elliott likened to England legend as further potential is unlocked

- Hot prospect made senior bow at 16
- Catching the eye at Anfield
- Shares traits with an iconic playmaker
WHAT HAPPENED? The current Sunderland boss, who worked with Elliott during a loan spell at Blackburn, is reluctant to place him in the same talent category as Gascoigne. He is, however, prepared to admit that they share a “love of the ball” and that a youngster making a positive impression with Premier League heavyweights is capable of forging a lasting legacy of his own.
WHAT THEY SAID: Mowbray has told BBC Sport of Elliott: "I know how much he loves the game. At the core is this love of football and that drives the very best players. I wouldn't compare Harvey to Paul Gascoigne, but the sheer traits of the love of the ball and the game - they had it. They can do anything with the ball. Jurgen has seen the talent and trusts him. I would be excited if I was a Liverpool supporter about the continued emergence of Harvey Elliott."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Elliott, who made a senior breakthrough with Fulham at 16 years of age, joined Liverpool in 2019 and has taken in 30 competitive appearances for the Reds – with 10 of those, and a first Premier League goal, coming in the current campaign.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Jurgen Klopp’s side have made a slow start to the 2022-23 season, with points dropped in domestic and continental competition, but they will be back in action on Tuesday when playing host to Scottish giants Rangers in the Champions League.