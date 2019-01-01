Rowett sacked by Stoke after just eight months

Speculation had been growing for a number of weeks that he would be axed as the Potters' boss

Stoke City have sacked manager Gary Rowett after just eight months in charge.

Rowett left Derby County to take over at the bet365 Stadium in May, with Stoke having been relegated from the Premier League.

However, things have not gone as planned for the 44-year-old, and the Potters have failed to win any of their last four games.

The final straw for Rowett came following the disappointing 1-1 draw with League One side Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Stoke were only saved from a humiliating exit by a 78th-minute Peter Crouch goal.

The club have stated they intend to appoint Rowett’s replacement ‘as swiftly as possible’ but have placed Rory Delap, Kevin Russell and Andy Quy in charge of first-team affairs in the interim.

A club statement read: "Stoke City have terminated the contract of manager Gary Rowett.



"Members of his immediate coaching staff have also left the bet365 Stadium.

"The club would like to thank Gary and his staff for their efforts over the past eight months.”

It has been a subpar showing from Stoke for much of this season, and they immediately struggled adjusting to their first campaign back in the Championship for a decade, taking just two points from their first four games.

Yet results improved through October and November, leading to renewed hope at the Bet365. A disappointing December and early January, however, has seen the former Birmingham City receive the sack.

Stoke sit 14th in the Championship, eight points adrift of the play-off places and 14 away from a spot in the top two.

The Potters were one of the pre-season favourites to gain promotion, and with established names such as Jack Butland, Joe Allen and Ryan Shawcross many have been shocked by the extent of their troubles this campaign.

Next up for a Rowett-less Stoke is a trip to Griffin Park to face Brentford on Saturday, before they host Shrewsbury in the FA Cup replay three days later.

As for Rowett, he is left looking his fourth managerial job in as many years. His first senior coaching position came with Burton Albion in 2012, before moving to manage Birmingham.

He helped steer the Blues as high as seventh in the table before being sacked in December 2016.

A few months later he took up the reigns at Derby. He managed the East Midlands club for 14 months and left after a Play-Off semi-final defeat to Fulham in May 2018.