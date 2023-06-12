Gary Neville wishes Man Utd's 'boring' Glazer family would be more like Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney

Gary Neville has once again criticised Manchester United's owners, the Glazers, making comparisons with Wrexham duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Neville critical of Glazers again

Claim they "erode energy" out of club

Pointed towards Wrexham as model example

WHAT HAPPENED? The American family in charge of the Red Devils have come under intense scrutiny - not least from Neville - about the drawn out nature of the club's takeover saga this year. Wrexham, meanwhile, have captured the hearts of many, as their celebrity owners have shown a genuine love and interest in their club - with investment on and off the field to match.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on his podcast series The Overlap, the former United defender was once again scathing in his review of the Glazer family, arguing: "Everyone’s bored now. Honestly, I think everyone has got the point whereby what the Glazers do, they erode every little last bit of energy out of everything that they do. The fans have had enough, they want them out and I think to be fair – it’s sad, really, that it’s come to that but that’s exactly how I think everybody feels. They know nothing about Manchester or the north west of England and the tradition of football in this part. They have not embedded themselves in the local culture.”

On comparisons with Wrexham's Hollywood owners, Neville added: “They turn up there. They’ve done it well at Wrexham and they’ve got obviously a long way to go to get to probably where they want to be, Championship, Premier League, and probably that might take three years, eight years, 12 years, who knows.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While the Red Dragons eye back-to-back promotions after reaching League Two for the first time in 15 years, the Red Devils have seen their transfer plans scuppered by the mounting uncertainty over who will be overseeing the club next season. Sheikh Jassim's Qatari group were thought to have offered a last minute take-it-or-leave-it offer which the Glazers haven't responded to, with many believing Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS Group are the frontrunners.

WHAT NEXT? A win for Ratcliffe could prolong the presence of the Glazers behind the scenes, which would undoubtedly trigger protest from the United faithful. Reynolds and McElhenney, meanwhile, landed themselves in hot water of their own on Monday, after being forced to publicly apologise for their 2023-24 home kit sale fiasco.