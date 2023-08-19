'They have to fund it' - Gary Neville implores 'rudderless' Man Utd owners the Glazers to spend on a new midfielder after humbling Tottenham defeat

Manchester United warned of 'big problems' without new midfielder, as Gary Neville criticizes Glazers' spending approach.

Neville wants Man Utd to sign new midfielder

Glaring midfield deficiencies in Tottenham defeat

Manchester United went down 0-2 against Spurs

WHAT HAPPENED? Gary Neville has issued a stern caution to Manchester United, emphasizing that the team could encounter significant challenges in the ongoing season if they fail to secure the services of a new midfielder before the transfer window concludes. Neville's apprehension was heightened during Manchester United's 2-0 loss against Tottenham, where the team's midfield shortcomings were ruthlessly exposed by Ange Postecoglou's side during the latter part of the game.

Erik ten Hag made substantial investments during the summer transfer window, acquiring notable players such as Mason Mount and Andre Onana. However, Neville's focus remains on bolstering the midfield with a new No 6 player, crucial for the team's success.

WHAT THEY SAID: While commentating during the match, Neville said, "Ten Hag wants a No 6 who can play alongside Casemiro and at the moment the club can't get players out to be able to fund that. If they look at the first two weeks, they have to fund it or there will be big problems.

"What's clear is that Ten Hag doesn't want to revert back to (Scott) McTominay. He has seen him for a year, and he has played alongside Casemiro, and he is doing everything but get him on. He wants people to accept the ball, probably not the best because McTominay's strengths lie in other areas. He's probably not good enough on the ball to be a Man United player but would at least make a difference in this game."

He added, "United's midfield needs bolstering. Erik ten Hag might have to go back to McTominay and beef it up, but he doesn't seem to want to do that. Looks like he's trying to manage him out of the club. Manchester United were out-played, out-fought, missing in midfield, not good enough up front and at the back they gave away goals. Well done to Spurs. Manchester United have a lot of work to do."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Red Devils star's criticism extends beyond the on-field deficiencies of the team. He criticized the Glazers, the current owners of Manchester United, labeling them as 'rudderless' concerning transfer spending.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? After a disappointing match against Tottenham, Erik ten Hag's side will now face Nottingham Forest in a Premier League clash on August 26.