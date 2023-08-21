Gary Neville condemns 'horrible' Manchester United investigation into Mason Greenwood

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has condemned the club's investigation into Mason Greenwood, insisting the process has been "horrible".

The Red Devils announced on Monday that Greenwood would not return to playing for the club, despite a week of mixed messaging.

The Athletic published a story last week claiming that the club had reached a decision over the striker's future, and planned to bring him back, with a video message even being recorded by chief executive Richard Arnold.

Greenwood was suspended in January 2022 after he was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and domestic violence. He was charged in October, but those charges were dropped in February of this year, after the withdrawal of key witnesses, and the emergence of new evidence.

United issued a formal statement confirming that Greenwood would continue his career elsewhere, while CEO Arnold wrote an open letter to fans explaining that the club believe in the player's innocence, but are now exploring alternative environments for him to play in.

Neville has condemned the club's process as they conducted an internal investigation, insisting that they need "strong and authoritative leadership", something which he believes they currently lack.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, before Crystal Palace's game against Arsenal, Gary Neville was asked if United had made the right decision. He replied: "Yes they have, they finally got there. I think it was clear from day one for me and for anybody who saw that evidence that was initially released, that he wouldn't play for Manchester United again. So they have got there, however I would say that the process in getting there, I think, has been pretty horrible."

"Manchester United, when you have significant situations and difficult situations like this, it requires strong and authoritative leadership. That comes from the very top and Manchester United don't have that."

Neville has also called for the formation of an independent panel that can adjudicate on such matters, taking the power out of the hands of the football clubs who employ the players involved in such matters."

The former right-back added: "On an issue like domestic abuse, and violence against women, it brings me to a third point that there needs to be independence. It shouldn't be that Manchester United are the judge and jury on such a significant issue, not just for themselves but also for the game."

"People talk about the reputation of Manchester United but it's the Premier League here as well, and my view is that on issues of this importance and severity, they should be dealt with independently by a panel, because it's been clear that Manchester United have not had the skill and the ability to deal with this situation properly. It's been well above their grade in terms of experience and ability."