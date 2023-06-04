Gary Lineker makes big handball claim on live TV as BBC presenter suggests imminent law change is coming after FA Cup final controversy

Gary Lineker has claimed the handball rule will be "simplified" next season, insisting he knows about a law change from "very reliable information".

Lineker made the claim during FA Cup final

Jack Grealish conceded a penalty

Punished for handling the ball in the area

WHAT HAPPENED? Grealish conceded a penalty in the first half of the FA Cup final, after Ilkay Gundogan had given City the lead with the fastest goal in FA Cup history. Grealish jumped to head the ball but missed it, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka headed the ball back towards the box; it struck the England winger on the hand and VAR advised a penalty be awarded. Bruno Fernandes scored it, although City went on to win 2-1 thanks to a second Gundogan volley.

WHAT THEY SAID: Analysing the decision on BBC One, Lineker said: "It is probably technically right in the way the law is now but I'm sure we all agree that the law is a absurdity at present.

"I have it on very reliable information that they are going to simplify that law. Almost go back to where it was, common sense. I think it's absurd that idea of a natural position unless it's not attached to your body then it's in a natural position."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The current rule in the FA handbook states that a player will only give away a penalty for handball if they have "deliberately" touched the ball with their hand or arm, or if they touch the ball with their hand "when it has made their body unnaturally bigger".

Further to this, their rule also states: "A player is considered to have made their body unnaturally bigger when the position of their hand/arm is not a consequence of, or justifiable by, the player’s body movement for that specific situation."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? City will hope for no further VAR complications as they close out the season, with Pep Guardiola's side preparing to take on Inter in the Champions League final on June 10 to try to complete a historic treble.